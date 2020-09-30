NASA Astronaut Brought Patriots Super Bowl Banner To Outer Space

The Dallas Cowboys still may be considered “America’s Team,” but it’s safe to say the New England Patriots are the NFL team that represents the entire planet.

Not only because their six world championships are the most of any other team save for Pittsburgh (through the Steerlers’ rings aren’t nearly as recent.) But also because there’s literally a Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII banner in space.

The team posted a photo of the 2018 title banner at the International Space Station, also sharing the story on its website of how Patriots fan and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir brought the memorabilia along with her on the first all-female spacewalk.

“NASA, we’re a tax dollar funded agency,” Meir told Patriots.com’s Angelique Fiske. “We’re a federal agency, and we are representing everybody. I’m the one that gets to be up there in space, but it’s everybody that helped me get here that are really pivotal in making that come true,” she said. “I grew up in New England … New England and the Northeast in general are so special to me. This was something that just really touched me to be able to share that with all the people that helped make it happen in some special way.”

Mier accomplished the spacewalk with Christina Koch in October of 2019. Certainly, it took a lot of hard work to achieve, but that’s the Patriot Way.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images