Brewers Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

Mookie Betts will play his first postseason game for the National League’s top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, and he’ll do so against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Betts and the Dodgers (43-17) enter their three-game NL Wild Card series against the eighth-seeded Brewers (29-31).
Walker Buehler will get the Game 1 start for Los Angeles while an injury to Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes means Brent Suter will take the mound for the Brewers.
Here’s how to watch Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 1 online and on TV:
When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10:08 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN