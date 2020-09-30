Brewers Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

Mookie Betts will play his first postseason game for the National League’s top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, and he’ll do so against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Betts and the Dodgers (43-17) enter their three-game NL Wild Card series against the eighth-seeded Brewers (29-31).

Walker Buehler will get the Game 1 start for Los Angeles while an injury to Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes means Brent Suter will take the mound for the Brewers.

Here’s how to watch Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images