NFL Insider Suggests ‘Fairly Easy Schedule Fix’ Amid Titans-Steelers Uncertainty

The Tennessee Titans have to prepare for Sunday’s game remotely, which seems like it’ll be the first step to the game eventually getting postponed.

Through three weeks of action, the NFL had ducked any issues with COVID-19 outbreaks. But it was announced Tuesday that three players and five staff members for the Titans had contracted the coronavirus, and that team facilities would be shut down as a result.

That news had led to questions about how the NFL will have to adjust the schedule in the event Sunday’s Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game is, in fact, postponed.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio shared his “fairly easy” fix.

“The Titans have a Week Seven bye, the Steelers play the Ravens in Week Seven, and the Steelers and Ravens have Week Eight byes,” Florio wrote Tuesday. “So the NFL could move Steelers-Titans to Week Seven and Steelers-Ravens to Week Eight, with Baltimore’s bye coming in Week Seven.”

As Florio goes on to point out, that would put the Steelers on the road for three straight weeks.

That said, though, everyone knew this season was not going to be easy, and flexibility is going to be required in order to play the campaign out.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images