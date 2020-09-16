NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Ordered To Turn Over Evidence In Assault Case

Antonio Brown, you’re on the clock.

The free-agent wideout Monday was ordered to turn over evidence requested by attorneys for the woman accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault in Florida, sources tell NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He has 15 days to comply.

The trial reportedly is scheduled for December.

Brown has been accused of sexual assault by two different women in the last year. The case in question, however, is that of his former trainer Britney Taylor, who filed a civil suit against Brown in Florida. Taylor has accused Brown of committing several explicit acts while she served as his personal trainer.

According to Pelissero, the judge also dismissed without prejudice a request to psychiatric evaluation for Brown, meaning it can be requested again without fear of double jeopardy.