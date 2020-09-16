Bill Belichick’s Mother, Jeannette Belichick, Dies At 98 Years Old

Bill Belichick suffered a heartbreaking loss Tuesday.

The New England Patriots head coach lost his mother, Jeannette Belichick, who died of natural causes, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Jeannette Belichick was 98 years old.

Bill Belichick lost his father, Steve, in 2005.

Prior to Super Bowl XLIX, Belichick said his mother, then 94, likely would be screaming at the TV the whole game.

We send our condolences to the Belichick family.