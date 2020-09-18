NFL Rumors: Browns Trading Odell Beckham Jr. Still Not ‘Off The Table’

In the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 win, Odell Beckham Jr. looked like the player Cleveland had in mind when they traded for him last year.

But that doesn’t appear to have them tapping the brakes on possibly moving the 27-year-old.

Beckham’s name has been in trade rumors much of his time with the Browns, and it came back up earlier in the week when former New York radio host Mike Francesa said Cleveland was looking to trade the wideout.

That, in a way, remains the case, according to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“He is not one of those players in this league that is untradeable,” Russini said Friday morning on “Get Up!” “Will the Cleveland Browns always be willing to listen to offers from other teams if they’re interested? Yes. This is not something that has been taken off the table, despite the fact that we saw a performance last night with him and Baker Mayfield, I think could be absolutely magical if they could continue this throughout the season.”

.@diannaESPN says that the possibility of the Browns trading OBJ has "not been taken off the table."



"During the offseason there were definitely serious conversations in the organization about perhaps looking at the option of trading Odell Beckham Jr." pic.twitter.com/fGaxM5RZ7T — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 18, 2020

Beckham made four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

If Cleveland does decide to trade Beckham, one NFL insider thinks the New England Patriots present an interesting fit.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images