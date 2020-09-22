Peyton Manning Sneaks In Dig At Patriots During ‘MNF’ Broadcast

Tom Brady has moved on from New England, but that’s not stopping Peyton Manning from taking shots at his longtime rival’s now-former team.

Manning took a jab at the Patriots while appearing on ESPN’s “Monday Night Megacast” for the New Orleans Saints-Las Vegas Raiders matchup. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was explaining how in-game communication works between a quarterback and offensive play-caller when he slyly made reference to New England’s track record of foul play.

“As soon as the runner’s tackled, you’re able to hear the play-caller talking to the quarterback’s ear,” Manning said. “He has until 15 seconds on the play clock and then somebody cuts the line. Now, certain teams — maybe in the Northeast — they don’t cut their lines. They actually let it go all the way to zero seconds. But for most of the teams, they do cut the line, so you have to get the play in earlier.”

Of course, Manning doesn’t directly mention the Patriots, but it’s a pretty fair assumption his qup is directed at Bill Belichick and Co.

We wonder how TB12 feels about Manning’s assertion.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images