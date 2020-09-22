Here’s Earliest Date Adam Silver Believes Next NBA Season Could Start

If you’re hoping to see NBA basketball sometime between the conclusion of the Finals and the beginning of next year, you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday spoke with CNN’s Bob Costas about his goals for the next campaign. Silver revealed he expects the season to start in January at the earliest and feature a full 82-game schedule.

Here’s a roundup from New York Times reporter Marc Stein:

The NBA’s goal for 2020-21, Silver said, remains playing a “standard season” … meaning 82 games plus playoffs



Silver, though, acknowledged to Costas that it will most likely be a 2021 season with no games played in 2020 after completion of the NBA Bubble schedule in October — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 22, 2020

Obviously, all of this is subject to change. On that note, there’s no telling how a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases could impact the next NBA season.

For now, all fans can do is hope the NBA hits its January target.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images