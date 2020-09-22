Here’s Earliest Date Adam Silver Believes Next NBA Season Could Start

If you’re hoping to see NBA basketball sometime between the conclusion of the Finals and the beginning of next year, you shouldn’t hold your breath.
Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday spoke with CNN’s Bob Costas about his goals for the next campaign. Silver revealed he expects the season to start in January at the earliest and feature a full 82-game schedule.
Here’s a roundup from New York Times reporter Marc Stein:
Obviously, all of this is subject to change. On that note, there’s no telling how a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases could impact the next NBA season.
For now, all fans can do is hope the NBA hits its January target.
Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images