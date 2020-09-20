Twitter Has Field Day Roasting Falcons After Epic Loss To Cowboys

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Atlanta Falcons lost a football game after blowing a large lead.

The Falcons appeared well on their way to earning an impressive road win over the Cowboys when they lead Dallas 20-0 in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Dak Prescott and Co. mounted a comeback, but all the Falcons had to do was recover an onside kick late in the fourth quarter to lock down their first win of the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, it couldn’t fulfill the task.

The Cowboys recovered Greg Zuerlein’s onside kick after the Falcons seemingly steered clear of the football, which initially didn’t appear as though it would travel the necessary 10 yards.

Dallas quickly got into field goal range, and Zuerlein delivered the dagger by drilling a 46-yard game-winning kick.

As you can imagine, tweets roasting the Falcons came in abundance.

Falcons special team looking at that onside kick pic.twitter.com/cgwgjdT9t1 — Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) September 20, 2020

How did the Falcons let that happen?! — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 20, 2020

The Falcons love to lose in the most dramatic way possible. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) September 20, 2020

“PICK UP THE BALL”



Falcons Special Teams: pic.twitter.com/GZrhIJdcwh — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 20, 2020

It’s pretty simple. The Falcons will just never recover from 28-3. Quite embarrassing. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 20, 2020

Falcons fans whenever their team gets a lead… pic.twitter.com/VWTbxxgoFe — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 20, 2020

The Cowboys didn’t lead the Falcons for a single second of game time and won the game.



Just normal Atlanta sports things. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 20, 2020

The Falcons will try to rebound from the loss next Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears.

