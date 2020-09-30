Yankees Vs. Indians Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

New York can earn a spot in the ALDS with a win over Cleveland

The Yankees are one win away from the American League Divisional Series, but the Indians aren’t ready to go quietly.

New York and Cleveland will square off in Game 2 of their three-game Wild Card series Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The Yankees dominated Game 1 on Tuesday, topping the Indians 12-3 thanks to a whopping 15 hits.

Masahiro Tanaka will toss for New York, while Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for Cleveland.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Indians Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:08 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

