Yankees Vs. Indians Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 2 Online

The Yankees are one win away from the American League Divisional Series, but the Indians aren’t ready to go quietly.

New York and Cleveland will square off in Game 2 of their three-game Wild Card series Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The Yankees dominated Game 1 on Tuesday, topping the Indians 12-3 thanks to a whopping 15 hits.

Masahiro Tanaka will toss for New York, while Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for Cleveland.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Indians Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images