After NBA Finals Win, Anthony Davis Believes Lakers Made Kobe Bryant Proud

You can hate the Lakers, sure. But you have to admit that Los Angeles earning its 17th NBA championship in franchise history in honor of the late Kobe Bryant was the most fitting ending to the unprecedented 2020 season.

After the Lakers legend tragically passed away back in January, the team made a vow to its fan base and the entire NBA community to win it all for the Black Mamba.

And on Sunday, after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals, they made good on their word.

“Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do was do it for him and we didn’t let him down,” Lakers star forward Anthony Davis said after earning his first title.

“It would have been great to do it last game in his jerseys but it made us come out even more aggressive, even more powerful on both ends of the floor to make sure we close it out tonight. I know he’s looking down on us, proud of us. I know Vanessa (Bryant) is proud of us. The organization is proud of us. It means a lot to us. It’s a tough moment. He was a big brother to all of us and we did this for him.”

Nothing will bring back Bryant, but what better way to keep his memory alive?

