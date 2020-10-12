LeBron James Had Mic Drop Moment After Lakers Won NBA Title Vs. Heat

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Champions again.

The organization claimed its 17th NBA title Sunday with a Game 6 win over the Miami Heat. For James, it was his fourth championship with a third different franchise.

James, who was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, expressed his excitement about winning his first title with the Lakers organization, who tie the Boston Celtics for the most championships in league history.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise,” James said, as seen on ESPN’s postgame coverage. “I told Jeannie (Buss) when I came here I was going to put this franchise back in the position that it belongs. Her late, great father did it for so many years and she just took it on after that. For me to be a part of such a historical franchise, it’s an unbelievable feeling and not only for myself, but for my teammates, the organization, the coaches, the trainers, everybody that’s here.”

He also had a mic drop moment thereafter.