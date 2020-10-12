LeBron James Had Mic Drop Moment After Lakers Won NBA Title Vs. Heat

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Champions again.
The organization claimed its 17th NBA title Sunday with a Game 6 win over the Miami Heat. For James, it was his fourth championship with a third different franchise.
James, who was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, expressed his excitement about winning his first title with the Lakers organization, who tie the Boston Celtics for the most championships in league history.
“It means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise,” James said, as seen on ESPN’s postgame coverage. “I told Jeannie (Buss) when I came here I was going to put this franchise back in the position that it belongs. Her late, great father did it for so many years and she just took it on after that. For me to be a part of such a historical franchise, it’s an unbelievable feeling and not only for myself, but for my teammates, the organization, the coaches, the trainers, everybody that’s here.”
He also had a mic drop moment thereafter.
“We all just want our respect,” James continued. “Rob (Pelinka) wants his respect. Coach (Frank) Vogel want his respect. Organization want their respect, Laker Nation want their respect. And I want my damn respect, too.”
The 35-year-old James was asked if he still considers himself in the prime of his career, as his dominant postseason play certainly didn’t make it seem like anything else.
“I don’t know, I’m going to let you guys talk about it,” James responded to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “The only thing I can do is commit to the game. I put myself, my body and my mind in position to be available to my teammates… and the best thing you can do for your teammates is be available.
“For me to be available to my teammates and put in the work, I just hope I make my guys proud. And that’s all that matter to me. I make my guys proud, make the fan base proud, my family back home, I cant wait to get back to them, Akron, Ohio we did it again, and that’s what its all about.”
James finished Game 6 with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes. It was his first triple-double in the NBA Finals, scoring 25 points or more in each of the six games.