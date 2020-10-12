LeBron James Named NBA Finals MVP As Lakers Win 17th Championship

LeBron James put it frankly after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

“I want my damn respect, too,” he said, after Los Angeles defeated the Miami Heat to win the Lakers 17th title in franchise history, and their first in 10 years.

Well, looking at his resumé with these latest accolades, he’s earned it.

James was named NBA Finals MVP after Sunday’s 108-93 win for the fourth time in his career, also notching his fourth title. He’s now the only player in NBA history to win it all with three different teams, adding to a pretty lengthy rap sheet.

He promised. He delivered. Your NBA Finals MVP: @KingJames pic.twitter.com/QbVJ6o3jGq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

• 4 x NBA Champion

• 4 x NBA MVP

• 4 x NBA Finals MVP

• 16 x NBA All-Star

• 3 x NBA All-Star Game MVP

• 13 x All-NBA First Team

• 2004 NBA Rookie of the Year

• 3 x AP Athlete of the Year

• 2 x Olympic Games Gold Medalist

• 1 x Olympic Games Bronze Medalist#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/9obqgZwjRj — DC Sports & Media (@DanClarkSports) October 12, 2020

Regardless of how you feel about the superstar, we’re all witnessing greatness.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images