LeBron James Named NBA Finals MVP As Lakers Win 17th Championship

LeBron James put it frankly after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
“I want my damn respect, too,” he said, after Los Angeles defeated the Miami Heat to win the Lakers 17th title in franchise history, and their first in 10 years.
Well, looking at his resumé with these latest accolades, he’s earned it.
James was named NBA Finals MVP after Sunday’s 108-93 win for the fourth time in his career, also notching his fourth title. He’s now the only player in NBA history to win it all with three different teams, adding to a pretty lengthy rap sheet.
Regardless of how you feel about the superstar, we’re all witnessing greatness.