Astros Force ALCS Game 6 With Carlos Correa Walk-Off Home Run Vs. Rays In Game 5

The Houston Astros will not go away quietly.

Houston found itself down 3-0 in the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. But have won the last two games to make it a 3-2 series.

The Rays tied Game 6 with a towering home run from Ji-Man Choi in the top of the eighth inning.

Nothing but a Ji thing. pic.twitter.com/GWjQga8AHP — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2020

But Carlos Correa got his moment when he hit a no-doubter in the bottom of the ninth for the win.