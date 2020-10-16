Astros Force ALCS Game 6 With Carlos Correa Walk-Off Home Run Vs. Rays In Game 5

There will be a Game 6

The Houston Astros will not go away quietly.

Houston found itself down 3-0 in the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. But have won the last two games to make it a 3-2 series.

The Rays tied Game 6 with a towering home run from Ji-Man Choi in the top of the eighth inning.

But Carlos Correa got his moment when he hit a no-doubter in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

Houston also became part of a little history in the process:

Game 6 is set for Friday at 6:07 p.m. ET as Houston looks to even the ALCS at 3-3 and force a Game 7.

