MLB Reveals World Series Schedule; Here’s First Look At Championship Series Slate

Major League Baseball’s schedule for the 2020 World Series is here.

This year’s championship series kicks off Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Games will start no later than 8:09 p.m. and no earlier than 8:08 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the first team to clinch a spot in this year’s World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, will battle for a spot in the World Series on Sunday night in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:09 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 7 of the NLCS, by the way, begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

