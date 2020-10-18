MLB Reveals World Series Schedule; Here’s First Look At Championship Series Slate

This season's championship series kicks off Tuesday night

Major League Baseball’s schedule for the 2020 World Series is here.

This year’s championship series kicks off Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Games will start no later than 8:09 p.m. and no earlier than 8:08 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the first team to clinch a spot in this year’s World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, will battle for a spot in the World Series on Sunday night in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m. ET (FOX)
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)
Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)
Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)
Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:09 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 7 of the NLCS, by the way, begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

More MLB:

Kevin Cash Has Perfect Response To Randy Arozarena’s Game 7 Home Run

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related