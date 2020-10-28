NBA Rumors: Number Of Players Opposed To December Start, Pushing For January

The 2019-20 NBA season wrapped up in early October, so the league targeting a December start for the new campaign seemed a bit rushed.

It was reported the target date for the 2020-21 season would be Dec. 22 and would have 72 games in order to be wrapped up by the 2021 Olympics.

And it appears some players are not keen on the quick turnaround.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, a “substantial faction of players and star players” are trying to push for a Jan. 18 start date. with free agency beginning Dec. 1.

A December start, of course, would help the NBA get back on track for a normal schedule.