Patriots Place Brandon Copeland, Practice Squad Tight End Jake Burt On IR

The New England Patriots announced a pair of roster transactions Wednesday evening with two players being placed on injured reserve.

First-year Patriot linebacker Brandon Copeland, who reportedly tore his pectoral and seemingly confirmed the injury on social media, was placed on IR. Practice squad tight end Jake Burt, who is a native of Lynnfield, Mass., was placed on practice squad injured reserve.

The 29-year-old Copeland was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in March. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played in six games with four starts this year, making an impact on both defense and special teams before his injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

Looks like Brandon Copeland suffered his season-ending torn pec on an extra point in the final minute of the first half. Chase Winovich took over his ST snaps in the second half. pic.twitter.com/mvgiQ69T00 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 27, 2020

Burt, a Boston College product, originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in May. He was released at the end of training camp and joined the practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. He had not played in a regular-season game before his designation.

The 2-5 Patriots will travel to the 5-2 Buffalo Bills for a Week 8 contest on Sunday.

