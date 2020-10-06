NFL Insider Names Three Wide Receivers Patriots Could Target In Trades

The New England Patriots need help at wide receiver.

Quarterback Cam Newton performed well over the first three weeks before missing Week 4 with COVID-19, and New England’s rushing attack has been strong so far this season. But the Patriots don’t have many pass-catching weapons, which was evident again Monday night in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, who might the Patriots target in an effort to boost their offense?

In a video published Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston, Albert Breer of The MMQB identified three wide receivers New England could consider pursuing before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

The list: Golden Tate of the New York Giants, Will Fuller of the Houston Texans and A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals.