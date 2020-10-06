NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Still Asymptomatic; Here’s What That Means For Patriots

Three days after his positive test for COVID-19, Cam Newton has yet to develop symptoms.

The New England Patriots quarterback remained asymptomatic as of Tuesday morning, according to an ESPN report.

If he stays that way, Newton could be back at practice as early as Thursday. Per NFL rules, asymptomatic players can return after five days if they test negative twice more than 24 hours apart during that five-day window and receive clearance from their team doctor.

Newton tested positive late Friday night and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon. He did not play in Monday night’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which originally was scheduled for Sunday.

Backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham both saw action in Newton’s absence, combining for four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) in a 26-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

As of late Monday night, no other Patriots player had tested positive for the coronavirus in the wake of Newton’s diagnosis, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tests that the entire Patriots’ traveling party took this morning before its trip to Kansas City came back tonight and everybody on the trip tested negative, per source. Three days after Cam Newton tested positive, no other Patriot has so far this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2020

The 2-2 Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium before their Week 6 bye.

