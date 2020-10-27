NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s Deal With Bucs Official; Here Are Contract Details

Yep, Antonio Brown is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Despite the weird insistence (that nobody on the planet believes) from Tom Brady and Bruce Arians that the quarterback wasn’t the one that pushed for this to happen, Brown is going to be yet another weapon in Tampa’s offense.

Once his eight-game suspension concludes, Brown will be eligible to play for the Buccaneers, beginning with their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the full details of his contract which, according to multiple reports, now is finalized.

New #Bucs WR Antonio Brown’s 1-year contract:



$750K in prorated base salary

$250K in per-game active bonuses



Incentives (must make playoffs)

$250K for 45+ catches

$250K for 650+ receiving yards

$250K for 6+ TDs



$750K for Super Bowl win



Base: $1 million.

Max: $2.5 million. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2020

That’s a pretty low-risk deal, but is anything really “low-risk” with Brown?

