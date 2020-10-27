NBA Rumors: ‘Likely’ Start Date For Training Camp If Season Begins Dec. 22

The general framework of the 2020-21 NBA season increasingly is coming into focus.

Amid rumors that the league is eyeing a Dec. 22 start to the regular season, The New York Times’ Marc Stein on Monday reported such a date to kick off the campaign would “likely” result in a Dec. 1 start of training camps.

Dec. 1, I'm told, has emerged as the likely opening day for NBA training camps if the league's plan to set Dec. 22 as opening night of the 2020-21 season is approved by the union — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 27, 2020

Training camp generally runs for roughly a month, but a lot of things will be truncated if next season is going to not only be played, but played with as many games as possible.

While three weeks shouldn’t be a major issue for some teams, it could be problematic for those that made deep playoff runs and now will only have a month and a half offseason. Similarly, teams that weren’t invited to the NBA bubble this summer would have a small window to ramp up after nearly nine months off.

But, if the season is going to be played, everyone is going to have to be flexible in one way or another.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images