NFL Rumors: Dolphins To Start Tua Tagovailoa Over Ryan Fitzpatrick After Bye

It’s Tua time, Miami.

The Dolphins reportedly will start Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback over Ryan Fitzpatrick when they return from their bye for a Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.

Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, made his debut Sunday afternoon, completing two passes after taking over for Fitzpatrick at the end of a blowout win over the New York Jets.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

Tagovailoa, who starred while at Alabama, is immensely talented but proved injury-prone during his collegiate career. Whether he can stay healthy in the NFL remains to be seen.

The Dolphins sit 3-3 through six games.

