NHL Rumors: Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Becomes United States Citizen

Bruce Cassidy has had quite the year, and he’s added one more thing to his list.

The 2019-20 Jack Adams Award winner reportedly became a United States citizen, according to NHL writer Joe McDonald.

Cassidy was born in Ottawa and played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 1982-85. He was drafted 18th overall in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft by the then-Chicago Black Hawks and spent most of his time with their AHL affiliate, the Nova Scotia Oilers.

The 54-year-old coached the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals and Providence Bruins — as well as some stops in the OHL, ECHL and IHL — before taking over Claude Julien’s Bruins in 2016.

Cassidy has had quite a bit of success during his time as head coach of the B’s. And now he and general manager Don Sweeney prepare for this year’s draft — which Boston will make its first pick Wednesday in the second round.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images