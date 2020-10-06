NFL Rumors: Patriots Place Second Player On Reserve/COVID List

Hours after returning from their trip to Kansas City, the New England Patriots reportedly have placed a second player on the team’s reserve/COVID list.

Bill Murray, a first-year player on the Patriots practice squad, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Of note, players can be put on the list if they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive, and don’t necessarily have to have tested positive themselves.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman has not played in a game for the Patriots this season. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported Tuesday that Murray was not on the team’s flight to Kansas City.

It comes after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, which the team learned Saturday. The Patriots then had their game against the Chiefs, previously scheduled for Sunday, moved to Monday to allow more time for the NFL to test players before taking the field.

No member of the Patriots had tested positive other than Newton before the game was played. The Patriots, as you may have heard, fell to the Chiefs 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

New England is scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday with kick off from Gillette Stadium set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images