NHL Trade Rumors: Wild Dealing Ex-Bruins Winger Ryan Donato To Sharks

Ryan Donato reportedly is on the move again.

The Wild intend to trade Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a 2021 third-round draft pick, The Athletic’s Michael Russo reported Monday morning.

Minnesota acquired Donato, along with a third-round pick, in February of 2019 from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Charlie Coyle.

Donato scored 15 points in his first 15 games with Minnesota, but soon after became buried on the depth chart and struggled to see consistent ice time while serving largely in a fourth-line role last season.

#mnwild to trade Ryan Donato to #SJSharks for draft pick; is Devan Dubnyk next?



STORY>>>https://t.co/GdrFvyclvd — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 5, 2020

Donato, a Harvard product and Boston native, scored 14 goals and tallied nine assists in 62 games last season. The winger’s 14 even-strength goals tied for the team lead.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images