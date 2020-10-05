NHL Trade Rumors: Coyotes Shopping Rights To Star Winger Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall’s departure from the Coyotes appears all but certain.
Arizona is shopping the negotiating rights to the star winger, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Monday morning, citing sources.
Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent when NHL free agency begins at noon ET on Friday. All indications are the Coyotes do not intend to put forth the money required to retain Hall, whom they acquired via trade from the New Jersey Devils last December.
Acquiring the rights to negotiate with Hall would not guarantee a signing. Rather, it would enable a team to negotiate exclusively with the 28-year-old before the signing period begins Friday.
Hall was drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He largely has lived up to the hype, including one All-Star appearance and one Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP), both of which he earned during the 2017-18 season while playing for the Devils. However, questions about Hall’s leadership and ability to consistently play at his ceiling have followed the Calgary native wherever he has gone.
Hall racked up 16 goals and 36 assists in 65 games last season. He is an 0.89 points-per-game player over the course of his 10-year career.