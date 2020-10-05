NHL Trade Rumors: Coyotes Shopping Rights To Star Winger Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall’s departure from the Coyotes appears all but certain.

Arizona is shopping the negotiating rights to the star winger, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Monday morning, citing sources.

Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent when NHL free agency begins at noon ET on Friday. All indications are the Coyotes do not intend to put forth the money required to retain Hall, whom they acquired via trade from the New Jersey Devils last December.

Acquiring the rights to negotiate with Hall would not guarantee a signing. Rather, it would enable a team to negotiate exclusively with the 28-year-old before the signing period begins Friday.