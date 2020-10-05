Watch Boston Traffic Come To Complete Stop As Patriots Begin Trip To Kansas City

Had the Patriots’ Week 4 game gone on as originally scheduled, they would have been back in New England by Monday following a matchup with the Chiefs.

Instead, the NFL needed to call an audible on this highly anticipated contest between AFC powerhouses.

Patriots-Chiefs was moved to Monday night after a player on both teams tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. New England began its trek to Kansas City on Monday morning after its latest round of testing reportedly yielded all negative results.

The Patriots’ bus trips out of Foxboro were made a bit smoother by southbound traffic coming to a complete stop in order for the team to make way. The overhead shot of the buses rolling through is a sight to see.

You can check it out in the video here, courtesy of WBZ’s Anna Meiler.

New England, as you can imagine, will be on a tight schedule upon landing in Kansas City. The Patriots’ gameday itinerary reportedly will include some rest at the hotel, a team meal and a brief meeting before the 7:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots are expected to start Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the unbeaten Chiefs. Cam Newton will be sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images