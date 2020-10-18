Patriots Inactive List Reaction: New Backup QB; J.J. Taylor Inactive

— Center James Ferentz, right guard Shaq Mason, outside linebacker Derek Rivers and defensive tackle Byron Cowart are on the COVID-19/reserve list.

— Defensive tackle Nick Thurman, outside linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch were elevated from the practice squad.

— Taylor was active last week but didn’t play. Damien Harris, James White and Rex Burkhead will rotate at running back in his absence. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch last week.

— Keene has yet to make his NFL debut. Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi and fullback Jakob Johnson will continue to man tight end duties in his absence.

— Davis was signed off of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad this week but never practiced. So, the Patriots will head into this game with Thurman, Adam Butler and Lawrence Guy at defensive tackle. Defensive end Deatrich Wise also works in the Patriots’ defensive line room.

— Bryant has yet to make his NFL debut. The Patriots have good depth in their secondary with Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Justin Bethel at cornerback and Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks and Joejuan Williams at safety.

— Berry is set to make his NFL debut. He was a tight end and pass rusher at Ohio State. The Patriots have moved him full-time to outside linebacker. He wears No. 43.

