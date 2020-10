The Cincinnati Bengals look to rebound from a tough Week 5 loss when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

Joe Burrow and Co. will have their work cut out for them against an Indy defense that ranks No. 1 in the league in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

The Colts meanwhile, seek their fourth win in five games.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Bengals:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free trial | FOX

