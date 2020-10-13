Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Disputes ESPN’s Report Of Dinner Out With Cam Newton

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s wife says there was no “dinner out” with Cam Newton last Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tied the COVID-19 cases between Gilmore, who tested positive last Tuesday, and Newton, who tested positive last Friday, together while appearing on Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic last week.

“I happen to believe, I was told that in the New England area, over the weekend, that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were spotted having dinner together on Friday night,” Schefter said last Wednesday. “So, and I was aware of that over the weekend. So, to hear that he tested positive, I got to be honest, is not overly surprising to me. If you’re at a dinner table with somebody who has the virus, there’s a chance, I would think, that you’re going to get the virus. So, that’s what we’re dealing with this morning. I think it’s a crisis.

“I mean, if you look at everything that’s happened this morning, we’ve got a third Patriot testing position, another Titan testing positive. I think there’s a lot of questions about this week now.”

Schefter has not since followed up on his report, though it has widely circulated, including on NESN.com, throughout Boston media.