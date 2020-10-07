Stephon Gilmore’s Positive Test After Cam Newton Makes Sense With This Report

The New England Patriots had a second key player test positive for COVID-19 with All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore’s positive result Wednesday came less than 48 hours after the Patriots traveled to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, the day the team was scheduled to travel to Kansas City. The NFL delayed the game one day, while continuing tests, but ultimately the Patriots traveled to play the Chiefs and suffered a 26-10 loss.

Newton was the first Patriot to register a positive test, prior to practice squad player Bill Murray placed on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday. Gilmore has since been placed on the list, as well.

A report from Adam Schefter on Wednesday morning provided some context behind Gilmore’s positive test.

“I happen to believe, I was told that in the New England area, over the weekend, that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were spotted having dinner together on Friday night,” Schefter said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. “So, and I was aware of that over the weekend. So, to hear that he tested positive, I got to be honest, is not overly surprsing to me. If you’re at a dinner table with somebody who has the virus, there’s a chance, I would think, that you’re going to get the virus. So, that’s what we’re dealing with this morning. I think it’s a crisis.

“I mean, if you look at everything that’s happened this morning, we’ve got a third Patriot testing position, another Titan testing positive. I think there’s a lot of questions about this week now.”

Schefter’s assessment comes after the Tennessee Titans have continued to be impacted by positive test results, as well. They didn’t play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their game is in jeopardy for a second consecutive week.

The Patriots (2-2) are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images