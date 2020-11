Enes Kanter is headed back to the Portland Trail Blazers after just one season with the Boston Celtics, and he seems pretty pleased about it, too.

So, Kanter took to Twitter to thank the team for his brief stint in Boston.

And, being the natural jokester he is, the big man made sure to crack one last joke, in typical Kanter fashion, within his message.

Check it out:

What a blessing to play for an organization like the @celtics ☘️

This team, this organization, the whole state made me a more complete player and a better person on & off the court.



Don’t forget to retire #11 πŸ˜„



Thank you Boston πŸ’š pic.twitter.com/8U59LXAFA2 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 20, 2020

Classic Kanter.

