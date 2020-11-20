Enes Kanter Appears Happy About Heading Back To Portland After Celtics Trade

Kanter played in 23 games for the Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season

Enes Kanter, like Kyrie Irving, won’t be the last person to wear No. 11 for the Celtics.

Boston reportedly traded the center to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

This will be Kanter’s second stint in Portland after appearing in 23 games for the Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season after being waived by the New York Knicks.

And based on his latest Twitter activity, the 28-year-old appears to be happy about the move.

Kanter will have a new team for the third time since the 2018-19 season.

More Basketball:

NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum Expected To Get Max Extension In Free Agency

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related