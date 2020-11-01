MLB Rumors: Mitch Moreland To Be Free Agent; Padres Decline To Pick Up Option

It looks like Mitch Moreland will be hitting free agency.

The San Diego Padres on Sunday reportedly declined to pick up his option ahead of the start of free agency at 5 p.m. according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Padres will not pick up 1B/DH Mitch Moreland’s option, per source. Free agency officially starts in an hour, but there will not be any kind of NBA- or NFL-like frenzy. Baseball’s market is going to be very, very slow-developing this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 1, 2020

Moreland was traded to San Diego by the Boston Red Sox in August in exchange for minor league third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario.

Moreland was a fan favorite in Boston. Will the team bring the 35-year-old left bat back after he remained a bright stop in their lineup before the trade?

Time will tell.