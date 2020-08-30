Red Sox Trade First Baseman Mitch Moreland To Padres For Two Prospects

UPDATE (11:40 A.M. ET): The Red Sox have made the trade official, also announcing the release of infielder Marco Hernandez.
ORIGINAL STORY: Mitch Moreland reportedly is on the move.
The Boston Red Sox on Sunday traded the first baseman to the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Robert Murray was first to report the trade, with The Athletic’s Dennis Lin the first to report the details.
In return for Moreland, the Red Sox reportedly will receive outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts.
Potts and Rosario were ranked 16th and 19th, respectively, in the Padres’ impressive farm system. Potts was a first-round pick in 2016, whereas Rosario was a top international free-agent signing the same year.
Rosario largely is viewed as a speedy, contact-driven, leadoff-type hitter, while Potts brings more power to the table.
Moreland was off to a great start with the Red Sox in 2020, hitting .328 with eight homers and 21 RBIs. Overall, the veteran first baseman hit .251 with 64 homers and 226 RBIs over three-plus seasons in Boston. He was a key contributor on the 2018 World Series championship team.