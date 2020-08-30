Red Sox Trade First Baseman Mitch Moreland To Padres For Two Prospects

UPDATE (11:40 A.M. ET): The Red Sox have made the trade official, also announcing the release of infielder Marco Hernandez.

The #RedSox today traded 1B Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres, in exchange for minor league 3B Hudson Potts and minor league OF Jeisson Rosario.



The Red Sox released INF Marco Hernandez. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Mitch Moreland reportedly is on the move.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday traded the first baseman to the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Robert Murray was first to report the trade, with The Athletic’s Dennis Lin the first to report the details.

In return for Moreland, the Red Sox reportedly will receive outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts.