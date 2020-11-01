Patriots Fans Go Berserk Over Cam Newton’s Costly Fumble In Loss To Bills

Just when it seemed like Cam Newton might lead the Patriots to a much-needed victory, the star quarterback committed a devastating error.

A Newton fumble late in the fourth quarter Sunday sealed the Buffalo Bills’ 24-21 win over the Patriots. With New England at Buffalo’s 19-yard line, Newton rushed on a 2nd-and-10 and had the football punched out by defensive tackle Justin Zimmer with just over 30 seconds remaining. Safety Dean Marlowe immediately fell on the loose ball and put the finishing touches on the Patriots’ fourth consecutive loss.

OH NO CAM



Cam Newton loses the football on the final drive of the game to secure a Bills win!



As you can imagine, Newton’s gaffe didn’t sit well with Patriots fans.

Newton completed 15 of 25 pass attempts against the Bills for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The first-year Patriot also ran nine times for 54 yards and score.

Ironically enough, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer shortly before kickoff reported the Patriots were “concerned” by Newton’s recent mistakes.

