Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum Happy About Celtics’ Return To TD Garden

Two hundred seventy-six days is a long time to be away from home.

Fortunately, the Boston Celtics made their return to TD Garden on Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the league’s season. The Celtics, as you may recall, practiced at the Auerbach Center before leaving for the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, and had done so throughout preseason as well.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens explained why the team decided to conclude the nine-month drought when he spoke to reporters after Thursday’s practice.

“We wanted to come down to the Garden today, because we haven’t been in here since we played before we left for the Indiana game (on March 10) — I think it was the Oklahoma City game,” Stevens said of the team’s March 8 contest against the Thunder. “None of us have been in the building, and just walking back in here was nice. It was great to be back in here, even without fans.”

Jayson Tatum was excited for the return, as well.