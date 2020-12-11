Cam Newton Injury: Here’s The Latest On Patriots QB’s Abdomen Ailment

For the last two weeks, Cam Newton has been listed on the New England Patriots’ injury report with an abdomen injury.

FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer shared an update on the quarterback’s status ahead of Thursday night’s Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game.

“Cam Newton’s been on the injury list the last couple of weeks with an abdominal strain,” Glazer said on FOX’s pregame show. “A lot of time when Bill Belichick puts somebody on the injury list, you’re like, ‘That’s just him trying to be Bill Belichick.’ But that actually has not been the case with Cam.

“I’m told that, in fact, he has been struggling with that abdominal injury. It’s caused him an awful lot of pain for the last couple of weeks here, but because (the Patriots) have the short week, they forced him to rest. And as a result, today, he felt better than he has the last three weeks.”

The injury has limited Newton in practice but has not caused him to miss any game action. He’s started each of the Patriots’ last nine games since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list in mid-October and is active Thursday against the Rams.

Newton threw for just 84 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 and 69 against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but he made key plays with his legs in each game, and the Patriots won both.

