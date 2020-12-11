Bucs’ Tom Brady Won’t Be Moving Back To Northeast Anytime Soon

December in Florida certainly isn’t the same as December in Massachusetts. And Tom Brady knows it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent 20 seasons braving New England winters and playing through blizzards and frigid temperatures as a member of the Patriots.

But Brady traded snow for palm trees as he prepares for Week 14 in Tampa Bay against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 43-year-old is from California, so he is no stranger to warmer climates during the winter. But 20 years is a long time to spend somewhere. And if you ask him, he never wants to go back to that.

“Yeah, the last couple days have felt like early October mornings where I’ve been in the northeast for a long time,” Brady told reporters Thursday. “I’ve been loving wearing a hoodie for a couple days. It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today. It turned into a beautiful day and I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year – we always played the Dolphins (because) they were in our (division). It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

The Patriots, oddly enough, are in California for their “Thursday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams, so they’re enjoying some warmer weather, too.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images