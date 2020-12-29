Dwayne Haskins Speaks Out After Being Released By Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team made a fairly unprecedented move Monday.

Washington released quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The franchise’s decision was fairly telling, as it comes ahead of a must-win Week 17 game in which starting signal-caller Alex Smith might not be available due to injury.

Of course, there were grounds for Haskins’ release. Outside of his poor play, the 23-year-old on more than one occasion this season violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Most recently, an unmasked Haskins was photographed at a strip club, which led to a $40,000 fine for the second-year pro and a removal of his captainship.

Haskins, who since has made his Twitter account private, tweeted out a statement shortly after the release was made official.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins wrote, per 247Sports. “I thank the team and fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB and will become a better man and players because of this experience.”

While Haskins’ stock has dropped considerably since he entered the league, his NFL story surely isn’t over. His age and draft position alone should open the door for some opportunities over the offseason.

As for Haskins’ now-former team, Washington can claim the NFC East with a win Sunday night in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images