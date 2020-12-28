Washington Football Team Releases Dwayne Haskins Following Horrible Week

UPDATE (12:55 p.m. ET): The Washington Football Team has made it official, including a statement from head coach Ron Rivera.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The first stop in Dwayne Haskins’ NFL career came to an unceremonious end Monday morning.

The Washington Football Team released the quarterback, according to multiple reports. NFL Media was the first to report the news.

Washington drafted Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and it’s been a complete dumpster fire since. The former Ohio State signal-caller completed just 60 percent of his passes in 16 games with Washington, including 13 starts. Haskins also posted a miserable 74.4 passer rating over parts of those two seasons.

Haskins had some off-field issues lately, too. He appeared in photos showing him maskless at a strip club last week, prompting Washington to, ahem, strip his captaincy. Despite the distraction, Haskins got the start Sunday in a must-win game against Carolina. He was dreadful against the Panthers, completing 14 of 28 passes with two bad interceptions before being replaced by Taylor Heinicke. With Heinicke under center, Washington almost staged a comeback but ultimately fell short, decreasing its fleeting postseason chances.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images