K.C. Jones, Legendary Boston Celtics Player, Coach, Dead At 88

The Boston Celtics organization has lost another legend.

K.C. Jones, a former player and coach with the Boston Celtics, died at the age of 88 on Christmas Day.

The Celtics family mourns the loss of twelve-time NBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, Gold medal-winning Olympian and Hall of Famer, K.C. Jones, as we celebrate his remarkable career and life.



Full statement: https://t.co/rPoO80yZFd pic.twitter.com/QxwcpjI0rj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2020

A legacy like his, however, certainly will live on.

Jones won two NCAA titles with the University of San Francisco where he played with Bill Russell, before going on to be selected by the Celtics in the second round of the 1956 Draft as the 13th overall pick.

The point guard won 11 of his 12 NBA championships in Boston. He won eight as a player, one as an assistant, and two as coach of the Celtics, joining Russell as the only Black coaches to win multiple titles.