K.C. Jones, Legendary Boston Celtics Player, Coach, Dead At 88

The Boston Celtics organization has lost another legend.
K.C. Jones, a former player and coach with the Boston Celtics, died at the age of 88 on Christmas Day.
A legacy like his, however, certainly will live on.
Jones won two NCAA titles with the University of San Francisco where he played with Bill Russell, before going on to be selected by the Celtics in the second round of the 1956 Draft as the 13th overall pick.
The point guard won 11 of his 12 NBA championships in Boston. He won eight as a player, one as an assistant, and two as coach of the Celtics, joining Russell as the only Black coaches to win multiple titles.
He was the coach of the notorious 1986 team led by Larry Bird, had an 8-0 NBA Finals record as a player and won gold in the 1956 Olympics.
Jones also tried out to be a defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams, per Celtics reporter John Karalis.
The news comes one month after Boston mourned the death of fellow legendary player, coach and broadcaster, Tommy Heinsohn.