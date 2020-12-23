NFL Week 16 Hot Seat Rankings: Could Marlon Mack Return To Colts?

Week 15 was quite different for the usual suspects on our weekly hot seat rankings.

Longtime top-seed Adam Gase and the New York Jets earned their first win — a shocking upset over the Los Angeles Rams — while perennial contender Anthony Lynn and the Los Angeles Chargers claimed a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.”

Here’s how it impacted at our NFL Hot Seat Rankings entering the Week 16 slate:

5. Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach (Last week: Unranked)

Lynn found himself in our Week 15 rankings as part of a bigger picture — the entire Chargers staff — but we dialed it back after the win. The reality is, though, even in a win Lynn was far from perfect and one victory over struggling Vegas won’t change the fact he should get the axe.

4. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last week: 4)

We were under the impression the Jets continued to employ Gase specifically because it was the easiest way for them to earn the No. 1 overall draft pick — Trevor Lawrence. Gase broke that promise, helping the Jets to a win and vaulting them out of the top selection. The Jets just can’t ever win.

3. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts running back (Last week: Dishonorable mention)

The emergence of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines means Mack could be playing elsewhere next season. Mack, as you may recall, suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season. The fourth-year running back will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins.

2. Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach (Last week: Dishonorable mention)

Zimmer and the Vikings had their playoff aspirations slip through their finger tips with a Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It may have been an impressive second half to the season for Minnesota, but missing the playoffs should result in Zimmer’s departure.

1. Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (Last week: Dishonorable mention)

In a week that saw both Gase, Lynn and even Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor earn wins, Marrone and the Jaguars stuck to the script. The Jaguars were completely dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, and in doing so, may have just brought the No. 1 pick to Jacksonville.

Dishonorable mentions: Mike Nolan, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator; Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles head coach; Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach; Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach; Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears general manager.





Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images