“The Truth” is one step closer to Springfield.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was announced as one of the 2021 nominees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 10-time All-Star spent 15 years in Boston. And will be remembered most for bringing a title back to C’s during the 2007-08 season in which he also took home the Finals MVP trophy.

