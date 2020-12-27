Cam Newton, Not Jarrett Stidham, Reportedly To Start For Patriots Against Bills

Cam Newton apparently hasn’t done enough to lose his job.

The veteran quarterback will start for the New England Patriots on Monday night when they host the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday, citing a source. Given Newton’s immense struggles and the Patriots’ inability to qualify for the postseason, many expected Bill Belichick finally would give sophomore Jarrett Stidham his first NFL start.

However, Stidham reportedly will have to wait at least another week to make his first start as a professional.

This decision is puzzling, to say the least. The Patriots no longer can make the playoffs and a winning season is unattainable. Furthermore, it stands to reason New England would get a better feel for Stidham in a game against the Bills than it would in a meaningless Week 17 contest against the lowly New York Jets. One also could make the case that Stidham actually would give the Patriots a better chance of winning, considering Newton’s dreadful recent play.

Perhaps Belichick wants to honor his commitment to Newton, who has incentives tied to games played this season. Although, there is nothing preventing Belichick from paying Newton his incentive money anyway and starting Stidham for the final two weeks.

Perhaps Belichick and the Patriots simply are very, very down on Stidham.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images