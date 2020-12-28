Reminder: Trent Dilfer Once Said Dwayne Haskins Was ‘Like Tom Brady’

Trent Dilfer has forgotten more about football than most people ever will know, but nevertheless has authored some of the worst takes in NFL history.

The Washington Football Team on Monday released quarterback Dwayne Haskins following an impossibly horrible week for the 2019 NFL Draft’s 15th overall pick. Haskins, who already was on his way to being an all-time draft bust, was caught partying without a mask on, stripped of his captaincy, benched against the Carolina Panthers and was nowhere to be found after the game.

The Ohio State product has become one of the NFL’s greatest trainwrecks. So, what better time to remind everyone of the time Dilfer compared Haskins to the NFL’s greatest player?

Check out this quote from the man who, in 2014, said the New England Patriot’s weren’t “good” anymore:

“Trevor (Lawrence) checks every box, Tua (Tagovailoa) checks every box, Jake (Fromm) checks most,” told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer before the 2019 draft. “Kyler (Murray), I thought he’d go to baseball, but he checks all the boxes.

“I thought Dwayne should’ve waited, but he’s the most like Tom Brady of anyone we’ve had. He sees it like Tom, he works at it, he plays that way. He plays on time, with his intellectual process. I don’t want to compare anyone to Brady, but he’s Tom Brady-ish.”

Talk about a freezing cold take.

Listen, the NFL draft is a breeding ground for awful football takes. Smarter people than Dilfer have cooked up some truly reprehensible claims in the days before and after drafts.

That said, Dilfer comparing Dwayne Haskins to Tom Brady ranks among the dumbest things ever said by an NFL “expert.”

