Steelers Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

The Indianapolis Colts simultaneously can continue their stampede and the trampling of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The teams will face off Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in an NFL Week 16 game. The 11-3 Steelers have lost three consecutive games, and their grip on first place in the AFC North division is slipping. Meanwhile, the Colts have surged to a three-game winning streak and now are tied for first place in the AFC South division.

The Colts will clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs if they beat the Steelers and the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens lose in Week 16.

Here’s when and how to watch Steelers versus Colts:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images