Multiple NFL Teams Reportedly Eyeing Urban Meyer For Head Coaching Vacancy

Urban Meyer never has coached in the NFL, but that soon could change.

The 56-year-old is drawing interest from multiple NFL teams with head coaching vacancies, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. Meyer, 56, retired from coaching in 2018 and currently works as an administrative assistant for Ohio State.

From Schefter’s column:

At least two NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer to see whether the former Ohio State coach would be interested in interviewing for — if not accepting — a head-coaching job at the next level, league sources told ESPN.

Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days.

Meyer is one of the most accomplished head coaches in collegiate history, but has endured his share of controversies. He was accused of fostering a toxic culture at Florida during the mid-to-late 2000s and, in 2018, was placed on administrative leave amid reports that he knew about spousal abuse accusations against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season due to health reasons, which have cropped up throughout his coaching career.

Nevertheless, Meyer went 187-31 and won three national championships over parts of 17 seasons in college football.

