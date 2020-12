Jayson Tatum called game.

The Celtics forward had Boston’s season opening game against the Milwaukee Bucks in his hands with his team down 120-119.

And with 0.4 seconds left, Tatum let it fly and sunk a 3-point shot.

Check it out:

TATUM CLUTCH THREE 😱 pic.twitter.com/roSs3d92nT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 24, 2020

Welcome back, Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images