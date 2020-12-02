Would One Of These NFL Draft Prospects Meet Patriots’ Biggest Need?

Does the solution to the New England Patriots’ problems under center reside far away from the region?

ESPN’s Todd McShay named the quarterback position as the Patriots’ “biggest need” in the 2021 NFL Draft. While that’s obvious to most who have watched the team play this season, McShay also named three players who might meet that need: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance; BYU’s Zach Wilson; Alabama’s Mac Jones.

“Quarterback. Cam Newton isn’t New England’s long-term answer, and if Jarrett Stidham was, he’d be playing,” McShay wrote. “At 5-6, the Patriots probably won’t have a top-five pick, meaning they’d be turning their attention to Lance, Wilson and Jones in Round 1. New England is one of only four NFL teams currently averaging fewer than 200 passing yards.”

The Patriots’ backs are against the wall as they play for their playoff lives. Another loss undoubtedly will turn attention to next year’s draft and New England’s efforts to improve via an injection of youth.

It’s impossible to determine at this point the strength of the links between the Patriots and Lance, Wilson or Jones. Surely, NFL mock drafters of all stripes will have plenty to say about it in the coming months

McShay, ESPN’s expert, already believes the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will be out of New England’s reach, so Patriots draft junkies will have to familiarize themselves with other QBs in the class of 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images